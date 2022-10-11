Standiford appointed chair of Frontier County GOP

Melanie Standiford of Curtis has been appointed to the vacant county chairmanship of the Frontier County GOP.

According to a press release, the request was made by Calvin Pemberton, Subdistrict 305 chair representative. Pemberton requested Standiford be immediately appointed to fill the position temporarily until a formal election can take place.

“Frontier County is in good hands with Melanie stepping into the County Chair position,” Nebraska GOP Chairman Eric Underwood said in the release.

The release cited her background in journalism, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership and a master’s degree in international security and intelligence studies.

She is a former news director, producer and co-anchor at KNOP-TV NBC Nebraska News 2; a position she held until she was fired by Gray Television for her involvement in collecting signatures to put an abortion ban on the November ballot in Curtis.

“Melanie is a representation of what is needed as a County Chair and the courage it takes to stand for the values we hold as Republicans,” Underwood said.