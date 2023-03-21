The Stapleton Public Schools Board of Education president responded Tuesday after the Telegraph published a story about a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge the district's superintendent faces.

Board president Frank Kramer said in the statement the board believes Brian Redinger "acted lawfully and within the scope of his authority" during a Jan. 31 incident that has led to a third-degree assault charge in Logan County.

"The Board of Education is aware of the misdemeanor citation against Superintendent Redinger," Kramer said in the statement. "Superintendent Redinger immediately reported this matter to the Board of Education, and the Board of Education worked with legal counsel to investigate the incident. After a thorough investigation, the Board of Education has determined that Superintendent Redinger acted lawfully and within the scope of his authority on Jan. 31 when he requested that a disruptive patron leave the school building and sought assistance from law enforcement when the disruptive patron refused to do so.

"In light of the facts of the incident, the Board of Education is confident that Superintendent Redinger will be exonerated through the legal process and intends to support him throughout that process."

Redinger is scheduled to appear in Logan County Court on June 13. The Class I misdemeanor charges of third degree assault and menacing carry a possible sentence of up to one year in jail, a fine of $1,000 or both.