A Jan. 31 incident at Stapleton Public Schools has led to charges of third-degree assault against Superintendent Brian T. Redinger.

Logan County Attorney Andrew Van Velson filed the misdemeanor charge on Friday. The complaint indicated Redinger “did threaten (a school patron) in a menacing manner.”

According to court documents, the incident involving Redinger and the man took place at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 31, during the school day, and the address of the incident — 702 Sixth St. — is the Stapleton school complex. Redinger is scheduled to appear in Logan County Court at 9:30 a.m. June 13.

The Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault, threatening in a menacing manner, carries a possible sentence of up to one year in jail, a fine of $1,000 or both.

Redinger hired on as superintendent for the 2021-22 school year after the retirement of Howard Gaffney. Attempts to reach Redinger and Stapleton School Board President Franklin Kramer for comment were unsuccessful.

In 2016, Redinger was arrested after he was accused of hitting his wife’s head on a car dashboard and driving at her with his vehicle. At that time, Redinger was the Shelton Public Schools District superintendent.

Redinger accepted a plea agreement for reckless driving and third-degree assault and was sentenced to 18 months' probation, five days in jail and a $500 fine. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped Class 2A felony charges of terroristic threats, strangulation and attempted first-degree assault.