Staring at pandemic-driven shutdown, QGF helped save area businesses

No customers, no money, no business.
At North Platte’s Beyond Envy hair salon, owner Sophia Klein confronted that bleak reality last spring as Americans were told to stay home to blunt COVID-19’s invasion.
So did retailers like Bible Supplies and The Flower Market, restaurants like Switchyard Bar & Grill and countless small businesses in North Platte, Nebraska and nationwide.
Klein and her hairdressers scattered, not knowing how they would pay their bills.
Meanwhile, North Platte fought to help its small businesses stave off disaster — in part with its Quality Growth Fund.
Mainly used since its 2001 birth for longer-term loans and economic projects, QGF’s reserved sales taxes provided an emergency fund to help them hold on until state “directed health measures” were eased.
City voters, who renewed the program in 2010, will decide Nov. 3 whether to keep it going until 2031.
As local bankers leapt to funnel cash to small businesses through federal COVID-19 emergency loans, the City Council on April 1 earmarked $250,000 from QGF for “technical assistance grants” with short- or long-term Small Business Administration loans.
So far, 89 businesses have received just over $20,000 in grants. Applications will be taken through Dec. 31, said Gary Person, QGF administrator and president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Council members redirected $200,000 of the $250,000 May 5 to support a “Business Boost Gift Card Program,” another chamber COVID-19 initiative.
Every dollar customers spent to buy gift cards was matched by a dollar from QGF, up to $1,000 per participating business, until the allocation was all spoken for, Person said.
That took all of two weeks, with 140 businesses taking part and 62 earning the maximum $2,000 apiece between their customers’ purchases and QGF’s match.
Beyond Envy accounted for 10 of those.
“At first, I thought it’d be for our business as a whole,” said Klein, who founded her salon in 2010 and bought and remodeled her current site in 2017.
But like many hairdressers, her associates — except for receptionist Ann Johnson — are one-person independent contractors who rent booth space from her and buy their supplies.
“With that $2,000 (gift-card maximum), it wouldn’t have gone very far if I’d had to divide it among all of my girls,” Klein said.
Though a couple opted out, nine of Klein’s hairdressers joined her in signing up for the gift-card program.
Beyond Envy reopened May 11, just as it was getting under way. A week later, all 10 had sold out their gift cards, adding up to $20,000 in combined customer and QGF assistance.
“Right after we opened, we were busy like we were at Christmas,” Klein said. “It was wonderful.”
Meanwhile, her local First National Bank of Omaha banker helped her get one of the more than 1,375 forgivable federal Paycheck Protection Program loans that eight banks based or operating in North Platte secured for small-business clients. Their efforts were separate from the city’s QGF initiatives.
“PPP allowed Ann to stay on the payroll,” Klein said. “We never had to utilize unemployment for her. It also helped my girls with a month’s worth of booth rent,” enabling Klein to keep up with her own expenses.
Similar stories are being told across town.
At Bible Supplies, COVID-19 struck just as co-owners Craig and Nancy Fabik, daughter Alyssa and their three part-time employees were poised for a busy Easter season.
“That just cut it off completely,” Craig Fabik said.
They kept their Westfield Shopping Center doors open with help from a PPP loan through NebraskaLand National Bank as well as $1,400 from the QGF-aided gift-card program.
“It meant so much because we were able to get customers who normally don’t buy gift cards,” Craig Fabik said. “They were thinking ahead to graduation, First Communion, confirmation. ...
“There was a lot of excitement about the gift cards. It got people excited.”
Flower Market owner Sarah Talbott agrees. Her flower orders were flourishing — “people, because they couldn’t see loved ones, started sending flowers” — but sales of gifts slowed and she had bills coming due.
“Two thousand dollars makes a difference. It really does,” Talbott said. “With us microbusinesses, which is really what we are, it could be a week or two worth of sales.”
She said Flower Market, which has seven employees, qualified for its maximum $1,000 QGF gift-card match “in a day or two easily.” A PPP loan and state grant helped her make payroll and pay her mortgage, she said.
Like North Platte’s other restaurants, Switchyard was limited to takeout and delivery service with its dining areas closed for several weeks by COVID-19 health measures.
It’s still feeling the impact of lost business, co-owner Mark Luttrell said, but the gift-card program and a PPP loan through Equitable Bank “made a difference in keeping the doors open or shut.”
The city’s QGF assistance did more, all four said: It boosted small-business morale across North Platte.
“It makes you feel wanted, that the community needs you and wants you,” Luttrell said. “It’s a shot in the arm, a confidence-builder.”
For Westfield businesses, Fabik said, the combination of PPP loans and the gift-card program “showed we were all working together to keep the community going instead of closing down like New York (City) and other places.”
Among the four small-business owners, only Luttrell — who received a QGF loan to help him open Switchyard in 2017 — had gotten help from the fund before COVID-19.
All said they favor renewing QGF for the many ways it helps build up North Platte’s economy. But the pandemic has further shown how vital the fund is for small business, they said.
“I think this puts a name to that ‘someone’ everyone talks about — ‘someone’ ought to open this up, ‘someone’ ought to do something for the kids,” Klein said.
QGF, she added, “makes it possible for that ‘someone’ to actually do it.”
