Staring at pandemic-driven shutdown, QGF helped save area businesses

Council members redirected $200,000 of the $250,000 May 5 to support a “Business Boost Gift Card Program,” another chamber COVID-19 initiative.

Every dollar customers spent to buy gift cards was matched by a dollar from QGF, up to $1,000 per participating business, until the allocation was all spoken for, Person said.

That took all of two weeks, with 140 businesses taking part and 62 earning the maximum $2,000 apiece between their customers’ purchases and QGF’s match.

Beyond Envy accounted for 10 of those.

“At first, I thought it’d be for our business as a whole,” said Klein, who founded her salon in 2010 and bought and remodeled her current site in 2017.

But like many hairdressers, her associates — except for receptionist Ann Johnson — are one-person independent contractors who rent booth space from her and buy their supplies.

“With that $2,000 (gift-card maximum), it wouldn’t have gone very far if I’d had to divide it among all of my girls,” Klein said.

Though a couple opted out, nine of Klein’s hairdressers joined her in signing up for the gift-card program.