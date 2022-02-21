After Groene's resignation, 3 key North Platte bills need new champions

When a Unicameral lawmaker resigns in the middle of a session, that state senator’s bills don’t automatically die with him or her.
That means three key bills introduced by former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene — more state funds for “rail park” projects, COVID-19 aid for Sustainable Beef LLC and revisions to his 2020 “microTIF” program — remain alive despite his sudden resignation Friday.
All three should be in good shape to pass without him, the departing District 42 senator said Monday in a text.
Groene submitted his formal resignation Sunday, effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Gov. Pete Ricketts must name someone to fill Groene’s seat for the rest of 2022. Senators will reconvene Tuesday after a four-day Presidents’ Day holiday.
It’s up to the other 48 senators to decide whether to adopt one or more of the other 11 bills Groene introduced this year or four others he offered in 2021.
Speaker Mike Hilgers reminded colleagues of that in a Sunday email, Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Dan Hughes of Venango said Monday.
“The basic thing right now is that any other senator could go to the speaker and say, ‘I would like to take charge of such and such,’” Williams said.
But Hilgers added that if no lawmaker takes on one of Groene’s bills, that bill dies, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Any senator can co-sponsor a bill, but the bill’s principal sponsor introduces that bill and serves as its “floor manager” if it advances from committee.
With the session nearly half gone, “you’re going to have to have a lot of help to get any of these bills across the finish line,” said Hughes, chairman of the Legislature’s Executive Board.
Unlike his four west central Nebraska colleagues, Groene had not yet named a 2022 “priority bill” to ensure it’s debated should it reach the floor.
That option remains for his successor if Ricketts chooses that person quickly, Williams said. Senators have until Thursday to name priority bills.
Four of Groene’s 2022 bills haven’t received their mandatory public hearings. All are scheduled between Wednesday and March 2.
His rail-park, beef-plant and microTIF bills were heard by Unicameral committees Feb. 8 and 9. None has yet advanced.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said he feels confident those three will find new champions and the support to pass.
“We had some good hearings, and I talked to some of the other senators,” said Person, who testified in favor of the trio.
“We feel good about where we’re at, but nothing’s official.”
Based on his own last conversations with colleagues, Groene said Monday, those three bills stand good chances to clear the Legislature in one form or another.
» Industrial rail-park projects statewide, including the one planned outside Hershey, should have an extra $50 million available in state matching funds, Groene said.
Legislative Bill 788, which builds on Groene’s 2021 Nebraska Rural Projects Act, would turn the earlier measure’s $50 million ceiling into a floor so senators could add more state funds later.
Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon, Steve Halloran of Hastings and Dave Murman of Glenvil are co-sponsors of LB 788.
Groene said Gering Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, told him the panel would fund $50 million on top of the $10 million provided a year ago. Stinner was one of the original bill’s’ 11 co-sponsors.
Backers of the Hershey rail park “will have their $30 million to build over the next two years,” Groene said.
That’s the maximum any project can receive from the first $50 million in state matching funds. LB 788 would let them receive up to 60% of any funds added by lawmakers beyond $50 million.
The North Platte chamber was first to apply for rail-park matching funds when the application period opened Jan. 3, said Dave Dearmont of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
» The path to passage already was going to be different for Groene’s LB 783, which seeks $75 million from Nebraska’s share of federal American Relief Plan pandemic aid toward Sustainable Beef’s $325 million financing package.
Appropriations Committee members have planned to craft an overall bill for using COVID-19 funds, choosing from ideas put forward in separate bills like LB 783.
Groene said Monday that Sustainable Beef should get between $15 million and $40 million toward the construction cost of the North Platte beef plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system.
Ricketts put $15 million in his January COVID-19 budget proposal toward that end. Groene said at LB 783’s Feb. 9 hearing that the total should have been $37 million. He attributed the difference to a clerical error.
» Groene said Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, co-sponsor of his original 2020 microTIF bill, plans to take over chief sponsorship of Groene’s followup bill (LB 1065).
As speaker, Hilgers has the right to name up to 25 bills as speaker’s priority bills besides his personal priority bill. LB 1065 could be prioritized for floor debate that way, Groene said.
Among other things, LB 1065 would raise microTIF’s maximum final taxable values for receiving property tax refunds for fixing up or replacing older buildings.
Its original text also would confine microTIF’s use to long-established neighborhoods. Groene offered a pending amendment to allow cities to target single blocks or small areas for microTIF.
Two of his other 2022 bills have reached the Unicameral floor. Senators gave 37-0 first-round approval Feb. 14 to LB 786, which says election candidates who own their principal home wouldn’t have to disclose its address to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
LB 787, which would require boards formed by interlocal agreements to follow state budget laws, advanced 8-0 from committee on Feb. 15.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard will take over that bill if it comes up for debate, Groene said.
