After Groene's resignation, 3 key North Platte bills need new champions

More information

Following are hearing dates and bill numbers for bills by former state Sen. Mike Groene that haven’t yet received public hearings:

» Wednesday: LB 1275, the Medical Cannabis Act, which would allow cannabis in oil or pill form for treatment under limited conditions.

» Thursday: LB 784, which would tie hospitals’ property tax exemptions to the amount of charity care they provide.

» Feb. 28: LB 1179, a fresh version of Groene’s failed 2019-20 bill clarifying educators’ powers in disciplining unruly students.

» March 2: LB 1181, which would require official ID documents to be presented when registering to vote and casting ballots.

Here’s how to watch the Legislature’s activities and follow bills by using its website, nebraskalegislature.gov:

» Click on the “Nebraska Public Media” logo and look under “Streaming Now” or “Coming Soon” for the schedule of livestreamed floor debates and public hearings by committees.

Floor debate also is telecast live by Nebraska Public Media on NE-W, formerly known as NET2 (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190 in North Platte).

» If you know the number of a legislative bill or constitutional amendment, type it under “Search Current Bills” to call up the measure’s text and related votes and documents. (For the language of current state laws, type their number or keywords under “Search Laws.”)

Computer users can leave comments on individual bills by clicking the appropriate spot on the main page for that bill.

If the bill hasn’t yet had its public hearing, users may ask their comments to be included in the bill’s official hearing record. Such requests must be made by noon CT the day of the hearing.

The Unicameral website offers many other documents for understanding and following the Legislature, including its online Unicameral Update newsletter.