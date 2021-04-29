After rewrite, bill will cap nonresident permits at twice resident rate instead of creating new permit for Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala

State senators Thursday rewrote and advanced a bill that would have created a special nonresident park permit for visitors to Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala in Keith County.
Lawmakers gave 37-0 first-round approval to the recast Legislative Bill 336, which now simply would cap nonresident vehicle permit fees at twice the rates for Nebraska vehicles.
Based on the current $30 in-state fee, the revised bill would enable the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to lift nonresident fees from their current $45 to no more than $60.
Should Game and Parks raise resident permit fees, nonresident fees could go up accordingly if LB 336 as rewritten becomes law.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who lives in nearby Perkins County, had devised the special permit to guarantee a state income stream to improve Game and Parks Commission visitor facilities at the twin Kingsley Dam lakes.
But after meetings with commission officials and a Keith County advisory committee, the Natural Resources Committee in March chose instead to simply raise nonresident fees.
Hughes, a committee member and its former chairman, told The Telegraph in March that Game and Parks officials argued “it’s pretty confusing for people to buy” a special permit.
They predicted that legally dedicating money to the Kingsley lakes would trigger similar requests for other state parks, he added.
Commission officials said they would use additional nonresident fees to upgrade Lake Mac, Nebraska’s top outdoor attraction with nearly 2 million annual visitors.
The rewritten LB 336 duplicates the cap on nonresident permit fees in the federal Land and Water Conservation Act.
Game and Parks has to abide by that cap, commission officials have said, because the agency has tapped federal grants under that law to improve McConaughy and other parks.
Senators voted 35-0 Thursday to adopt the committee’s rewrite. Speaker Mike Hilgers included LB 336 among his list of speaker’s priority bills for 2021.
In other recent Unicameral action involving bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers:
» Earlier Thursday, senators gave 45-0 final approval to Hughes’ LB 616. The bill, which changes state laws on handling abandoned motor vehicles, now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
» LB 275, Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s bill to establish a state Semiquincentennial Commission, advanced to final reading Tuesday on a voice vote.
The commission would prepare for Nebraska’s observance of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.
» Ricketts on April 23 signed LB 65, a bill by Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams adjusting conflict-of-interest definitions in the state’s Political Accountability and Disclosure Act.