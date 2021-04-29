After rewrite, bill will cap nonresident permits at twice the rate instead of creating new permit for Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala

State senators Thursday rewrote and advanced a bill that would have created a special nonresident park permit for visitors to Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala in Keith County.

Lawmakers gave 37-0 first-round approval to the recast Legislative Bill 336, which now simply would cap nonresident vehicle permit fees at twice the rates for Nebraska vehicles.

Based on the current $30 in-state fee, the revised bill would enable the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to lift nonresident fees from their current $45 to no more than $60.

Should Game and Parks raise resident permit fees, nonresident fees could go up accordingly if LB 336 as rewritten becomes law.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who lives in nearby Perkins County, had devised the special permit to guarantee a state income stream to improve Game and Parks Commission visitor facilities at the twin Kingsley Dam lakes.

But after meetings with commission officials and a Keith County advisory committee, the Natural Resources Committee in March chose instead to simply raise nonresident fees.

Hughes, a committee member and its former chairman, told The Telegraph in March that Game and Parks officials argued “it’s pretty confusing for people to buy” a special permit.