Alliance man files to run for state attorney general race

An Alliance man has filed to run for attorney general.

Larry Bolinger officially registered this week to run with the support of the “Legal Marijuana Now Party,” according to a press release from Bolinger’s campaign.

Bolinger was a candidate for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District House of Representatives seat in 2018 and 2020, running against Rep. Adrian Smith.

A veteran who served in the Air Force and Army National Guard, Bolinger said he wants to focus on programs to reduce recidivism in order to decrease the prison population in Nebraska.

Among the legal reform that Bolinger would push for if elected include removing truancy as a status offense, police reform and the legalization of marijuana and medical marijuana, according to the release.