Applicants sought for State Emergency Response Commission

Commissioners are charged with overseeing compliance with the requirements of Title III of the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act of 1986, including the appointment and oversight of local emergency planning committees.

Commission membership includes the director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the state engineer/director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the superintendent of Law Enforcement and Public Safety, the state fire marshal, the director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency , the chief executive officer of the Department of Health and Human Services, two elected officials or employees of municipal or county government, and one citizen member to represent each of the following interest groups: Firefighters, local emergency management, public or community health, environmental protection, labor, school district, small business, agricultural business, chemical industry, highway transportation, and rail transportation.