Applications open for DHHS child care provider stabilization grants

LINCOLN — The Child Care Stabilization Grant, established by Section 2202 of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law on March 11, provides approximately $24 billion in relief funds to the child care industry, of which approximately $140 million has been allocated to the state of Nebraska, according to a press release.

The Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, has developed a user-friendly, online Stabilization Grant application.

Those interested in applying for grants can visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov, questions regarding the application process can be directed to the hotline at 1-833-500-8810. The application is now open and will close on Nov. 24.

“Child care providers have been and continue to be the workforce behind the workforce throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The resulting challenges have put a spotlight on the critical role that providers play in support of Nebraska’s economy,” said Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley. “Through the facilitation of stabilization grants, we are continuing in our mission to help Nebraskans live better lives.”