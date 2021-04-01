Area senators sign open letter opposing NDE proposal

LINCOLN — Twenty-eight state senators issued an open letter to Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt asking him and the State Board of Education to remove “ideologically motivated content” from the proposed health education standards.

“While there are beneficial health-related items in the recently released Health Education Standards, we are deeply disturbed about material related to sex education, marriage and family, and gender,” the letter reads. The senators specifically note the “human growth and development” portion of the standards, saying the proposed standards violate “the right of parents as the first educators of their child.”

Telegraph area senators who signed the letter are Sen. Mike Groene (Legislative District 42), Sen. Tom Brewer (District 43), Sen. Dan Hughes (District 44) and Sen. Steve Erdman (District 47).

The joint letter comes just before the State Board of Education’s public meeting Friday. The proposed health standards have drawn significant opposition across the state, including from Gov. Pete Ricketts.