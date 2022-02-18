At halfway point, only a few west central Nebraska bills still awaiting debate

The 2022 Legislature will reach its halfway point next Wednesday with only a small number of bills by west central Nebraska’s lawmakers awaiting floor debate.
Speaker Mike Hilgers’ two major bills affecting the region — revival of the 1894 Perkins County Canal and a special committee’s call for additional Lake McConaughy improvements — also had yet to emerge from committees at week’s end.
Four of the five lawmakers serving The Telegraph’s coverage area have chosen “priority bills” for floor debate should they reach the full Legislature this session.
Former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene had not chosen a priority bill before his abrupt resignation from the Legislature Friday.
Priority bills move ahead of other bills in receiving first-round debate — but only if committees advance them to the floor.
Committees and the speaker of the Legislature also can designate priority bills.
Three regional colleagues chose to make one of their own bills their 2022 priority bill:
» Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s latest version of his “consumption tax” constitutional amendment (Legislative Resolution 264CA).
» Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s “constitutional carry” handgun bill (Legislative Bill 773).
» Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ bill refining his 2017 Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act (LB 1069).
None of those three bills had advanced from committee by week’s end.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango has prioritized the Perkins canal bill (LB 1015), introduced by Hilgers on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
That measure would authorize the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources to finish the aborted canal envisioned in the 1923 South Platte River Compact with Colorado.
Ricketts unveiled his plan Jan. 10 in response to indications Colorado wants to tap most of the remaining South Platte flows entering Nebraska after Front Range farmers and towns have tapped the river upstream.
LB 1015 received strong support at its Feb. 8 Natural Resources Committee hearing. But members of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee are balking at Ricketts’ separate request to set aside $500 million to finish the Perkins canal.
Gering Sen. John Stinner, the panel’s chairman, told the Omaha World-Herald his committee won’t include any canal funding in its preliminary budget package.
He’s open to including $2 million to $3 million for preliminary study and canal design costs. But “the idea of taking half a billion dollars off the table — that’s where I draw the line,” he told the World-Herald.
The Appropriations Committee also hasn’t advanced Hilgers’ LB 1023, the so-called “STAR WARS” committee’s $200 million plan that features a proposed new 4,000-acre lake near Omaha and Lincoln.
LB 1023’s Lake Mac projects include a proposed 100-slip marina at an as-yet-undetermined location. It also calls for construction of a formal entrance to the Keith County lake and road improvements near both its north and south shores.
Relatively noncontroversial bills — at least in comparison with regular headliners like taxes and social issues — have had the most success reaching the floor so far for west central Nebraska’s lawmakers.
LB 744, introduced by Erdman and cosponsored by Brewer, revisits the 2021 overhaul of Nebraska’s livestock brand-inspection laws passed as LB 572.
Its original language would have removed the earlier bill’s permission for the Nebraska Brand Committee to accept electronic or nonvisual ownership identifiers instead of traditional “hot-iron” cattle brands.
When the Agriculture Committee advanced LB 744 Thursday, however, its text had been replaced by a single change — also sponsored by Erdman — saying information that producers provide for brand inspection wouldn’t be considered public records.
Three other measures from regional senators have been named priority bills by Unicameral committees:
» LB 872, a Brewer measure allowing Native Americans and other “indigenous students” to wear or display tribal regalia in school or at school functions. The Committee on State-Tribal Relations prioritized the bill.
» A pair of Williams “cleanup bills” prioritized by the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee, which he chairs.
LB 707 makes various changes to state banking laws, while LB 863 does likewise with laws affecting insurance holding companies.