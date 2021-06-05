Benkelman native appointed to state's Commission on African American Affairs

A Dundy County law enforcement officer is one of 14 Nebraskans appointed to the state’s new Commission on African American Affairs.

John Carter of Benkelman has extensive experience in law enforcement, having worked at police departments in David City and Lincoln as an officer, and in Tekamah as interim chief of police. He currently serves as chief deputy sheriff for Dundy County. He holds a Juris Doctor from Creighton Law School.

“Throughout Nebraska’s history, African American leaders have helped grow Nebraska and have richly contributed to our heritage in many ways,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in announcing the appointments. “Thank you to the dedicated men and women who have stepped up to serve on the new African American Commission. I look forward to working alongside commissioners to grow our state for the benefit of all Nebraskans.”

The Commission on African American Affairs was created through the 2020 enactment of Legislative Bill 918, introduced by state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha.

Among its responsibilities, the commission is tasked to “coordinate programs relating to the African American community in Nebraska regarding housing, education, welfare, medical and dental care, employment, economic development, law and order, and related problems.”