Bill to send more money to rural fire districts sees second-round approval in Nebraska legislature
Legislature First Day, 1.6

A view of the Nebraska Legislature during the first day of the 2021 legislative session Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A bill meant to send more money to rural fire districts from a state fund won quick second-round approval Wednesday in the Legislature.

Senators by voice vote advanced Legislative Bill 664, introduced by state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, to the third and last stage of floor debate.

The bill would tap Nebraska’s Mutual Finance Assistance Fund, founded in 1998, by paying $10,000 a year to each district within a countywide “mutual finance” organization.

Fire districts would continue to receive $10 from the fund for each resident living within their boundaries. The state fund receives 10% of proceeds from taxes Nebraskans pay on their insurance premiums.

The current $10-per-resident payment takes about $3 million to $4 million a year from the fund, Groene said before senators gave the bill 42-0 initial approval April 6.

But the fund’s annual balance has swelled to $10 million while rural fire districts have to resort to local fundraisers to help them buy and replace equipment, he added.

Senators Wednesday gave 41-0 first-round approval to LB 664A, which would officially appropriate the additional payments from the mutual finance fund.

In other Unicameral action Wednesday involving bills by west central Nebraska senators:

» Lawmakers gave voice-vote second-round approval to LB 650, a “carbon sequestration” bill that Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango made his 2021 priority bill.

LB 650, originally introduced by Norfolk Sen. Mike Flood, would enact legal language to govern possible projects that would inject and store carbon dioxide underground.

Hughes has said carbon dioxide apparently can be safely injected into “negative pressure” areas far below the Ogallala Aquifer, though more studies are needed.

Ethanol plants are among businesses that need a way to dispose of carbon dioxide, the District 44 senator added.

» Senators likewise advanced LB 507, a broad Natural Resources Committee bill including two other Hughes bills, to final reading on a voice vote.

The bill includes the language of Hughes’ LB 190, which makes adjustments to the state’s Water Sustainability Fund, and LB 191, which would redefine the term “elector” in regard to irrigation districts.

