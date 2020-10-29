 Skip to main content
Bowring Ranch Christmas event canceled
MERRIMAN — Bowring Ranch State Historical Park has canceled its annual holiday event, Christmas at the Bowring, because of the potential spread of coronavirus.

Park Superintendent Diane Burress said the Sandhills park is planning events for 2021 and is hopeful that the popular holiday dinner can return next winter.

More information about how COVID-19 precautions have affected properties and services of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission may be found at outdoornebraska.org.

