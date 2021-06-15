Brothers, 85 and 96, presented with Quilts of Valor in Scribner

SCRIBNER — Alvin Cooper, 96, and brother Bill, 85, received Quilts of Valor on Friday.

Alvin was nominated by Bill, who lives in North Platte. Alvin was in the Army, the Air Force and the National Guard/Reserve units from 1941-69 serving during WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

Some of his assigned duty stations were Germany, Alaska, England, Japan, South America, Korea, Vietnam and many other areas.

He was a high-speed radio operator, a waist gunner on the bomber crews serving in the 404th Bombardment Squadron and he was part of the 509th Air Refueling Squadron.

In 1959, he was assigned to the 57th Medical Detachment and then in 1962 he was assigned to the first helicopter ambulance to go to Vietnam.

Bill Cooper was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1952. He went to the Missouri Ozarks to do basic training at Fort Leonard Wood before spending time in England at the Army parts department as a stock clerk.

The presentation of the quilts coincided with the 90th birthday of Alvin’s wife, Mona.