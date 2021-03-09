Burwell Fairgrounds, home of ‘Nebraska’s Big Rodeo,’ to benefit from CDBG grant

A Community Development Block Grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will help partners in Garfield County make the visitor experience at Burwell Fairgrounds — home of “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo” since 1921 — more enjoyable, according to a press release.

The Garfield County Board of Commissioners and Frontier Fair Association received word this month of their successful co-application for $435,000 in CDBG Tourism Development funding.

Combined with $310,000 in local match, the funds will go to support repairs and improvements at the fairgrounds to address recent storm damage while greatly improving the overall experience for people with mobility needs.

Construction on the historic venue will include the replacement of bleachers damaged during a July 2020 storm, added space for wheelchair seating, new accessible ramps and restrooms, concrete walkways, added accessible parking spaces and a cover over the stands to shelter attendees.

The repairs come just in time for the Big Rodeo’s 100-year celebration starting July 28, which kicks off with a pre-rodeo celebration concert on July 3.