Callaway-area rancher announces intent to run for Nebraska legislature seat

He took part in the statewide Blueprint Nebraska planning process and is a board member of the Platte Institute.

Jenkins said he announced his Unicameral candidacy early so he could meet and discuss the issues with as many people around the district as possible.

“As I have traveled and talked with people in the district, I am impressed with all of the good things that are happening even in the midst of a pandemic,” he said in a press release.

“If elected, I look forward to working closely with the many talented people in the district on those issues critical to our success.”

Jenkins said he would stress working together with rural- and urban-based lawmakers alike if he succeeds Williams.

“We have good leaders throughout the district who reflect the value and importance of working together,” he said. “One of the critical tasks of a rural senator is to communicate the importance of agriculture and small business to the state’s economy. ...

“Since agriculture is literally the foundation on which our state economy is built, urban and rural senators must work together for the benefit of all Nebraskans.”