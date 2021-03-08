Cattle-brand reform bill advances to legislature

Dr. Don Cain, a Broken Bow livestock veterinarian and longtime Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska leader, was more positive about the proposed amendment.

Cain, a working-group member who testified against LB 572 at its Feb. 9 public hearing, said ICON could support the revised bill if its proposed fines on brand violations are extended to also apply to those who corrupt electronic ownership tags.

“Until that issue is addressed, we can’t change our position,” Cain said. “But we like the things we saw in the amendment,” including lower inspection fees and deletion of the feedlot language.

He added that ICON still wants to see LB 614, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s bill forcing all cattle owners to have physical brand inspections, amended into LB 572 or passed on its own.

Halloran, a retired grain farmer, said he had gone into the working-group talks looking “at the livestock industry as one industry” when it actually has several diverging sectors.

What remains in LB 572 “doesn’t solve all the problems, but it makes some changes that are necessary and timely,” he said.