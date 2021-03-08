Cattle-brand reform bill advances to legislature

A major cattle-brand reform bill has advanced to the full Legislature with a proposed amendment abandoning changes in how the Nebraska Brand Committee deals with feedlots.
Agriculture Committee members last week advanced Legislative Bill 572, 7-0, along with the amendment that all 49 state senators will consider during first-round floor debate.
Optimism at October’s first North Platte meeting dissipated at the second one a month later, when a lawsuit filed in August by major feedlot Adams Land & Cattle LLC against four Brand Committee members or staffers became publicly known.
The suit in Box Butte County District Court in Alliance accuses them of reneging on a 2008 agreement to annually audit Adams’ ownership records instead of physically inspecting cattle.
Assuming senators accept his committee’s amendment, LB 572 won’t offer “what I will call earth-shaking, substantive changes in the brand law,” Halloran said Monday.
It still could face opposition on the Unicameral floor even if its controversial feedlot provisions are deleted from its text, he added.
Broken Bow lawyer John Sennett, who has represented various feedlots, indicated as much. His clients believe “we continue to try to solve a 21st-century problem with a 19th-century approach,” he said Monday.
Dr. Don Cain, a Broken Bow livestock veterinarian and longtime Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska leader, was more positive about the proposed amendment.
Cain, a working-group member who testified against LB 572 at its Feb. 9 public hearing, said ICON could support the revised bill if its proposed fines on brand violations are extended to also apply to those who corrupt electronic ownership tags.
“Until that issue is addressed, we can’t change our position,” Cain said. “But we like the things we saw in the amendment,” including lower inspection fees and deletion of the feedlot language.
He added that ICON still wants to see LB 614, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s bill forcing all cattle owners to have physical brand inspections, amended into LB 572 or passed on its own.
Halloran, a retired grain farmer, said he had gone into the working-group talks looking “at the livestock industry as one industry” when it actually has several diverging sectors.
What remains in LB 572 “doesn’t solve all the problems, but it makes some changes that are necessary and timely,” he said.
Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Mike Groene of North Platte voted with the Agriculture Committee majority to move LB 572 and its amendment to the floor. Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop was absent during the 7-0 vote.
The committee amendment would:
» Drop LB 572’s proposal for registered feedlots to pay two annual state fees in lieu of physical brand inspections: a $250 registration fee and an “audit fee” based on state per-head inspection fees and the feedlot’s capacity.
» Strike the bill’s attempt to resolve inspection issues involving “backgrounder lots,” where cattle are raised and fed between weaning and transfer to a “finishing” feedlot for final fattening before the slaughterhouse.
Halloran offered another approach on backgrounder lots in a separate bill (LB 571). Committee members decided its language “wasn’t mature enough” to advance it or write it into the main bill, he said.
» Retain and lower a proposed two-year cut in physical brand-inspection fees from 95 cents to 85 cents per head.
After July 1, 2023, maximum per-head inspection fees would return to $1.10 per head, instead of rising to $1.50 as LB 572 originally proposed. The current state fee is $1 per head.
Halloran said the reductions would help reduce the Brand Committee’s cash fund from about $3 million to $2 million, which he said would be a more reasonable level for the agency’s operations.
» Further refine LB 572’s updated legal language on when cattle owners may use electronic or other “non-visual identifiers” to prove ownership. Hot-iron and freeze brands would remain in use.
The Agriculture Committee amendment leaves alone the bill’s proposed fines of up to $200 per head when cattle are knowingly moved outside Nebraska’s brand inspection area without the appropriate inspection.
It also retains LB 572’s revisions of brand requirements for dairy cattle. When “qualified dairies” sell calves 30 days old or younger to be raised for beef, they would have those calves inspected and receive a Brand Committee “certified bill of sale” and “certified transportation permit.”
