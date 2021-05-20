Cattle-brand reform bill, Lake McConaughy measure win final approval

A major cattle-brand reform bill and a measure expected to generate more funds for Lake McConaughy won final approval in the Legislature Thursday.
State Sen. Steve Halloran’s brand bill, Legislative Bill 572, passed 47-1 as senators plowed through a long list of final-reading bills for a second day.
Venango Sen. Dan Hughes’ LB 336, which raises the legal ceiling on nonresident state park permit fees, went to Gov. Pete Ricketts with “yes” votes from all 49 lawmakers.
Also adopted 49-0 Thursday was LB 185, a bill by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer appropriating state funds for “federally qualified health centers” owned by Native American tribes in urban areas.
Halloran, chairman of the Agriculture Committee, introduced LB 572 after organizing a “working group” from Nebraska’s cattle-industry sectors to seek a comprehensive set of updates to brand laws.
Despite holding three meetings last fall — two of them in North Platte — the process fell short of its goal when some registered feedlots opposed the emerging product.
Halloran, a retired Hastings-area grain farmer, stripped provisions affecting feedlots from LB 572 after a final attempt to satisfy dissenting feedlot owners failed at the public-hearing stage.
LB 572 retains state law’s historical emphasis on physical brands, but it adds new language on when and how cattle owners may use “non-visual identifiers” like electronic tags to prove ownership.
Milk-producing cows wouldn’t be inspected, but their calves that are 30 days old or younger would be inspected when “qualified dairies” sell them to be raised for beef.
LB 572 also sets fines of up to $200 per head when cattle are knowingly moved outside Nebraska’s brand inspection area without the appropriate inspection.
A successful amendment by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman makes Nebraska Brand Committee appointments subject to confirmation by the Legislature. It also makes it a felony to remove, transfer or alter electronic ownership tags.
All five west central Nebraska lawmakers, including Erdman, voted for LB 572’s final passage. Gering Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, cast the lone “no” vote.
Stinner has criticized the 80-year-old Brand Committee’s management and finances. He lost an 11th-hour bid Wednesday to amend LB 572 to abolish the committee on June 30, 2022, to promote renewed industrywide talks on brand reform.
When introduced in January, Hughes’ LB 336 would have established a second type of nonresident Nebraska Game and Parks Commission vehicle permits.
One would have excluded access to Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala — Nebraska’s No. 1 outdoor attraction — with the other retaining access to all state parks and recreation areas.
Part of the resulting increase in total nonresident permit fees would have been dedicated to improving Game and Parks facilities at the lakes on either side of Kingsley Dam.
Hughes, who lives within an hour’s drive of Lake Mac in Perkins County, simplified his bill after Game and Parks leaders said having two types of nonresident permits would be difficult to manage.
If Ricketts signs LB 336, the commission could set nonresident permit fees at no more than twice the fees for Nebraska residents. That duplicates a cap on nonresident fees in the federal Land and Water Conservation Act. Game and Parks has used federal funds under that law in the past to upgrade its facilities statewide, including at Lake Mac.
Game and Parks leaders have said they’ll use some of the bill’s potential additional permit fees at the Kingsley lakes, Hughes has said.
Current annual resident permits cost $30, with nonresident permits set at $45. LB 336 would cap the latter at $60 if resident fees don’t change, but nonresident fees could rise in proportion to boosts in resident fees.
The bill’s passage Thursday was delayed by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who continued for a second day to filibuster bills by lawmakers who she said contributed to Tuesday’s death of her bill to expand services for children with developmental disabilities.
Cavanaugh eventually withdrew her motion to put off LB 336’s final vote until Friday. She then joined in the unanimous vote to pass the bill.
Brewer, a registered member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, introduced LB 185 to provide state help to the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska’s Fred LeRoy Health and Wellness Center in Omaha.
The bill, prioritized by the Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee, provides $531,000 a year to the clinic in each of the next two fiscal years.