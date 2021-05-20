Cattle-brand reform bill, Lake McConaughy measure win final approval

Part of the resulting increase in total nonresident permit fees would have been dedicated to improving Game and Parks facilities at the lakes on either side of Kingsley Dam.

Hughes, who lives within an hour’s drive of Lake Mac in Perkins County, simplified his bill after Game and Parks leaders said having two types of nonresident permits would be difficult to manage.

If Ricketts signs LB 336, the commission could set nonresident permit fees at no more than twice the fees for Nebraska residents. That duplicates a cap on nonresident fees in the federal Land and Water Conservation Act. Game and Parks has used federal funds under that law in the past to upgrade its facilities statewide, including at Lake Mac.

Game and Parks leaders have said they’ll use some of the bill’s potential additional permit fees at the Kingsley lakes, Hughes has said.

Current annual resident permits cost $30, with nonresident permits set at $45. LB 336 would cap the latter at $60 if resident fees don’t change, but nonresident fees could rise in proportion to boosts in resident fees.