Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District accepts grant to install new siphon

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors approved an agreement Monday to accept a grant award from the Nebraska Water Sustainability Fund and to move forward on a project to install a new siphon on the E-65 Canal to convey water into Elwood Reservoir.

A new siphon alignment has been designed to replace the original infrastructure at an estimated cost of $16 million, according to a press release. Central sought funding assistance from the state’s Water Sustainability Fund and was awarded a grant of $8,982,946. Central will be responsible for the balance of the cost.

The current three siphons, part of the original project construction in the late 1930s, have been in service since 1941. They are essential to conveying water to 150 irrigation customers at 414 separate turn-out points serving more than 42,000 acres, according to CNPPID. After 80 years of service, the existing siphons are deteriorating, requiring numerous expensive repairs.