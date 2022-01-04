Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District accepts grant to install new siphon

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors approved an agreement Monday to accept a grant award from the Nebraska Water Sustainability Fund and to move forward on a project to install a new siphon on the E-65 Canal to convey water into Elwood Reservoir.
A new siphon alignment has been designed to replace the original infrastructure at an estimated cost of $16 million, according to a press release. Central sought funding assistance from the state’s Water Sustainability Fund and was awarded a grant of $8,982,946. Central will be responsible for the balance of the cost.
The current three siphons, part of the original project construction in the late 1930s, have been in service since 1941. They are essential to conveying water to 150 irrigation customers at 414 separate turn-out points serving more than 42,000 acres, according to CNPPID. After 80 years of service, the existing siphons are deteriorating, requiring numerous expensive repairs.
The new siphon will be approximately 5,400 feet long and consist of high-density polyethylene pipe. Another approximately 5,300 feet of open canal sections will be part of the project. Installation of this new siphon will secure uninterrupted long-term delivery of water in the E-65 system and ensure that irrigation, recharge, recreation and wildlife benefits are sustained in the future, CNPPID says. The new siphon will also eliminate the need for costly pumping into Elwood Reservoir.
Central General Manager Devin Brundage told the board, “This project is one major piece of a thoughtful, progressive approach to continuing to maintain and develop the infrastructure necessary for our district to maximize all the benefits we provide, not only today but into the future.”
Timeline of the project begins right away with landowner discussions and the selection of engineering firms. It is expected that the bidding will be completed this year and construction finished the following year.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
» The directors approved an agreement with HDR Engineering of Omaha to develop a Section 404 Clean Water Act permit application. The permit is necessary to assist in maintenance dredging at Central’s diversion dam.
» The board awarded bids to Murphy Tractor of North Platte to furnish a 2020 John Deere track loader for $288,437; and to Road Builders of Grand Island to furnish a new Crawler dozer for $365,880.
» Hydraulic Project Operations Manager Cory Steinke told the board that painting of the outlet structures at Lake McConaughy will be wrapping up for the winter this week and traffic control will be removed. He expects workers to return late February or early March to complete the project.
» The board approved the inclusion of 1,157 acres in the 2022 Water Leasing Program. In exchange for payment of $100 an acre, irrigation customers who submit acres for the program agree to not irrigate the acres. Instead, the Platte River Recovery Program leases the water, which is added to the Environmental Account in Lake McConaughy and is available to benefit wildlife habitat along the Platte River
» Civil engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation as of Monday morning was 3,239.7 feet (1.08 million acre-feet and 62% capacity) which is up 1 foot in the last month. Current releases were about 420 cubic feet per second with inflow readings unavailable due to frozen river gauges.
He added that snowpack accumulation in the South Platte River Basin was about 108% of average, the Upper North Platte River Basin at 115%, 54% in the Lower North Platte Basin and 107% in the Laramie Basin. Snowmelt runoff in these basins is an important part of the water supply for Central’s hydro-irrigation project.