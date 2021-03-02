Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District approves project to improve boat ramp, access to lake

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors has approved participation in a project to improve the boat ramp and access to East Phillips Lake, a small lake along Central’s Supply Canal about four miles east of Johnson Lake.
The project will be a cooperative effort with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, which maintains a small wildlife management area and boat ramp at East Phillips Lake. The lake is a popular spot for fishermen despite difficult access to the WMA over a minimum-maintenance county road and the poor condition of the existing boat ramp.
The new boat ramp will be on the north side of Middle Phillips Lake, a little over a half mile west of the existing ramp. The new ramp will be accessible via a connecting road off U.S. Highway 283. The new facility will include parking and fencing and will be managed and maintained by NGPC.
Cost of the improvement project, which is subject to a final agreement with NGPC, is estimated at $330,000. A federal grant available to NGPC is expected to provide more than $200,000 and Central’s contribution is not to exceed $130,000, which will include a consultant’s design costs and construction by Central personnel.
Also at Monday’s board meeting:
» The directors approved two agreements with Oak Creek Engineering of Kearney to provide design services for work at two bridges over the Supply Canal. The first agreement involves reconstruction of an approach on Road 751 on the east side of the bridge. The second involves potential replacement — or possible removal — of a bridge 8 miles north and 1 mile west of Elwood. In each case, Central will provide the labor and equipment.
» The board awarded bids to Murphy Tractor of North Platte to furnish a front-end loader for $157,000, with trade-in allowance; to Nebraska Truck Center of North Platte to furnish a dump truck for $141,820; and to Janssen & Sons Ford of Holdrege to provide two ¾-ton crew cab pickups for $67,890.
» The board authorized staff to seek bids for the lease of 163 acres of dryland ground adjacent to Johnson Lake and to enter into a five-year lease with the successful bidder.
» The directors approved an application to remove an unused timber farm bridge over the E65 Canal northeast of Bertrand.
» Civil engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation as of Monday morning was 3,246.4 feet (1.2 million acre-feet and 71% capacity). Current inflows were about 1,050 cubic feet per second with releases around 425 cfs. He added that snowpack accumulation in the Upper North Platte River Basin was 92% of average; 74% in the Lower North Platte Basin; and 89% in the South Platte River Basin. Snowmelt runoff in these basins is an important part of the water supply for Central’s hydro-irrigation project.