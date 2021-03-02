Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District approves project to improve boat ramp, access to lake

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors has approved participation in a project to improve the boat ramp and access to East Phillips Lake, a small lake along Central’s Supply Canal about four miles east of Johnson Lake.

The project will be a cooperative effort with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, which maintains a small wildlife management area and boat ramp at East Phillips Lake. The lake is a popular spot for fishermen despite difficult access to the WMA over a minimum-maintenance county road and the poor condition of the existing boat ramp.

The new boat ramp will be on the north side of Middle Phillips Lake, a little over a half mile west of the existing ramp. The new ramp will be accessible via a connecting road off U.S. Highway 283. The new facility will include parking and fencing and will be managed and maintained by NGPC.

Cost of the improvement project, which is subject to a final agreement with NGPC, is estimated at $330,000. A federal grant available to NGPC is expected to provide more than $200,000 and Central’s contribution is not to exceed $130,000, which will include a consultant’s design costs and construction by Central personnel.

