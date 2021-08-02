Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District Board approves bid for tubes to fight shoreline erosion

HOLDREGE — New geosynthetic tubes will be installed to fight shoreline erosion along part of the south shore of Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.

Infrastructure Alternatives Inc. of Rockford, Michigan, will install the tubes under an $189,500 bid approved Monday by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board.

Central employees will install the tubes, with training and assistance from the firm, along a 500-foot-long stretch of the Mako Chi’ Mni area between Lakeview and Ogallala Beach.

Also Monday, Central hydraulic project operations manager Cory Steinke reported Lake Mac’s Monday elevation as 3,240.7 feet, 63% of the lake’s capacity.

Lake levels have been dropping around 3 inches per day and will keep doing so to the end of the irrigation season absent rain, Steinke said.

In other action, the Central board:

» Agreed to provide “no wake zone” buoys, chains and anchors for some low-depth areas of Midway Lake near Cozad.

» Accepted a $44,830 bid from JEO Consulting Group of Wahoo to design a new boat ramp at Middle Phillips Canyon Lake near Elwood. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is collaborating in the project.