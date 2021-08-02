 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District Board approves bid for tubes to fight shoreline erosion
0 comments

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District Board approves bid for tubes to fight shoreline erosion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLDREGE — New geosynthetic tubes will be installed to fight shoreline erosion along part of the south shore of Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.

Infrastructure Alternatives Inc. of Rockford, Michigan, will install the tubes under an $189,500 bid approved Monday by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board.

Central employees will install the tubes, with training and assistance from the firm, along a 500-foot-long stretch of the Mako Chi’ Mni area between Lakeview and Ogallala Beach.

Also Monday, Central hydraulic project operations manager Cory Steinke reported Lake Mac’s Monday elevation as 3,240.7 feet, 63% of the lake’s capacity.

Lake levels have been dropping around 3 inches per day and will keep doing so to the end of the irrigation season absent rain, Steinke said.

In other action, the Central board:

» Agreed to provide “no wake zone” buoys, chains and anchors for some low-depth areas of Midway Lake near Cozad.

» Accepted a $44,830 bid from JEO Consulting Group of Wahoo to design a new boat ramp at Middle Phillips Canyon Lake near Elwood. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is collaborating in the project.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News