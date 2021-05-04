Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board hears about Elwood Reservoir projects

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors heard reports during Monday’s monthly meeting about two projects related to Elwood Reservoir.

Hydraulic Project Operations Manager Cory Steinke updated the board on a seepage management project at the reservoir to address minor seepage problems.

For the first several decades of its existence, Elwood Reservoir was filled in the spring prior to irrigation season, then drawn down throughout the summer. More recent operations have resulted in more water in the reservoir for longer periods of time, which affects seepage levels.

“There’s no imminent issues related to dam safety,” Steinke said, “but as we make improvements, we’re going to make sure they’re done right.”

Also related to Elwood Reservoir, Irrigation and Water Services Manager Scott Dicke and civil engineer Tyler Thulin briefed the board on a potential project to change the manner in which water enters the reservoir.