Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Dawson Public Power District keep examining potential merger

Two Nebraska public power utilities are continuing to examine the potential for a merger.
The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District entered into an agreement with the Dawson Public Power District in December to have a consultant study whether a consolidation is an economic and strategic fit.
The Madison, Wisconsin-based Power Systems Engineering is in the beginning stage of the study. If the merger is determined to be a fit, the next phase would be a more detailed analysis of the proposed consolidation. The final step would be the development merger plan. The implementation could be measured in “years, not months,” according to a Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation media release.
“We’ve received quite a bit a positive feedback regarding this proposal,” Gwen Kautz, general manager of the Dawson Public Power District, said in the release. “It’s reassuring that others outside of our organizations see what we see about the potential in the proposed consolidation.
“There are, of course, hurdles in front of us and we will remain transparent throughout the process,” Kautz said. “The directors of both boards will be faced with the challenge of protecting the interests of those whom they represent while weighing the potential positive impacts this would produce for both districts and for central Nebraska.”
There are benefits and reasons behind the proposed merger.
Central owns and operates hydroplants that generate power for wholesale. The emissions-free, renewable-fueled plans on the Supply Canal could provide either base-load or peaking power to customers within the area.
Central also is a member of and could provide access to the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization that provides wholesale electricity prices to a large portion of the middle of the country.
In addition, Central also owns and operates a system of reservoirs and canals that provides irrigation service, recreational opportunities and wildlife habitat opportunities over a large stretch of the Platte River Valley.
Dawson’s assets include an electrical distribution system that serves a retail customer base of roughly 24,000 electric meters over an area that covers at least a portion of seven counties in south central Nebraska.
“I believe we owe nothing less to the people we serve that to investigate how we can do so better,” Devin Brundage, Central’s general manager, said in the release. “If there is an opportunity to improve energy costs and reliability ... our mission as public power utilities compels us to look closely at the opportunity.”
Mergers or consolidations of electric utilities in Nebraska are not without precedent.
» The Nebraska Public Power District was formed in 1970 through the merger of the Platte Valley Public Power and Irrigation District, Consumers Public Power District and the Nebraska Public Power System.
» The Wayne Public Power District and the Northeast Nebraska Rural Public Power District consolidated in 1998 to form Northeast Power.
» In addition, the Seward County Public Power District merged into the Norris Public Power District in 2016.