Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Dawson Public Power District keep examining potential merger

Two Nebraska public power utilities are continuing to examine the potential for a merger.

The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District entered into an agreement with the Dawson Public Power District in December to have a consultant study whether a consolidation is an economic and strategic fit.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based Power Systems Engineering is in the beginning stage of the study. If the merger is determined to be a fit, the next phase would be a more detailed analysis of the proposed consolidation. The final step would be the development merger plan. The implementation could be measured in “years, not months,” according to a Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation media release.

“We’ve received quite a bit a positive feedback regarding this proposal,” Gwen Kautz, general manager of the Dawson Public Power District, said in the release. “It’s reassuring that others outside of our organizations see what we see about the potential in the proposed consolidation.