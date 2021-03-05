Cherry County Republican Party calls for Sen. Ben Sasses 'immediate resignation'

VALENTINE — The Cherry County Republican Party Thursday called for the “immediate resignation” of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., in the wake of his vote to convict former President Donald Trump after the latter’s February impeachment trial.

The text of the county party’s statement follows:

“The Cherry County Republican Party has officially voted no confidence in Ben Sasse and officially voted to censure him after the flagrant disrespect shown to the people of the state of Nebraska and Violation of his oath of office.

“Whereas, the Cherry County Republican Party demands his immediate resignation.

“Whereas, the decision comes after Sasse’s actions and statements of late, espousing Democratic Party Line rhetoric. Sasse’s disrespect of Cherry County voters and the state of Nebraska must cease. He has also chosen not to return phone calls, emails or any other communications with his constituents.

“Whereas, Sasse through his statements and actions has dismissed the legitimate concerns of the Nebraska Secretary of State, the Nebraska attorney general and a large majority of Republican voters as well as projecting an attitude of disregard for Nebraska voters’ abilities of discernment and independent judgment.