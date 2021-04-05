Children participate in Tyson Foods egg hunt

Tyson Foods in Lexington offered some springtime fun for the local community by hosting an outdoor Easter egg hunt at the plant. Saturday’s event was open to Tyson team members and the community, inviting children of all ages to find the “golden egg,” which held the grand prize of free tickets to the movies.

Over 60 people attended the event. Those attending were asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines and protective measures, including wearing masks.

“With the arrival of spring and nice weather, we enjoy engaging with our community like this.” said Dave Roemmich, complex manager at the plant. “We are grateful to be able to host events that provide opportunity for families to be active together on a beautiful day.”