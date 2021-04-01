 Skip to main content
Construction on I-76 and I-80 west of Big Springs might slow down traffic
Weather permitting, beginning April 12 work will continue on Interstates 76 and 80 west of Big Springs, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Interstate Highway Construction, of Englewood, Colorado, has the $44,560,793 contract.

Eastbound traffic will use a median crossover to access the westbound lanes. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will use the westbound interstate with a single lane in each direction. There will be a 10-foot width restriction in place, as well as speed reductions. The traffic phasing is required for the replacement of existing pavement for the eastbound lanes. The two-lane, two-way traffic is anticipated to remain in effect until October 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

