Cozad and McCook among cities receiving funds to support development of community facilities

Thirteen municipalities in Nebraska will receive between $9,000 to $15,000 to support planning efforts for the development of community facilities.
On Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced the recipients of grants, which comes under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.
The funded projects range from civic and recreation centers to local pools and public spaces.
The recipients include Benkelman, Cozad, Imperial and McCook.
“Communities that invest in bettering themselves, in becoming more attractive places to live and raise a family, are essentially investing in our state’s future,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins in a press release. “CCCFF is so important because it gives us a resource by which to help those communities turn their visions into reality.”
Within a typical year, CCCFF awards are made under the categories of Planning or Construction, including rehabilitation or new construction. However, funding limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in awards being restricted to project planning.
The local municipalities that received grants are:
» The City of Benkelman received $9,000 for the architectural design and plan toward the renovation and transformation of a vacant building into an open-air public cultural space and event center.
» The City of Cozad was awarded $15,000 for the preliminary design of a baseball and softball sports complex. The structure includes four fields, announcer buildings, concessions, green space and a parking area.
» The City of Imperial received $14,000 for a feasibility study to obtain community input on a proposed project. The plan centers around the renovation of an existing parking lot and outdoor area that surrounds the city offices, city gym and public library into a welcoming public space for gatherings and events.
» The City of McCook plans to use a $12,500 grant for a feasibility study and conceptual design development for the renovation or replacement of the swimming pool.