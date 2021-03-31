Cozad and McCook among cities receiving funds to support development of community facilities

Thirteen municipalities in Nebraska will receive between $9,000 to $15,000 to support planning efforts for the development of community facilities.

On Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced the recipients of grants, which comes under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.

The funded projects range from civic and recreation centers to local pools and public spaces.

The recipients include Benkelman, Cozad, Imperial and McCook.

“Communities that invest in bettering themselves, in becoming more attractive places to live and raise a family, are essentially investing in our state’s future,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins in a press release. “CCCFF is so important because it gives us a resource by which to help those communities turn their visions into reality.”

Within a typical year, CCCFF awards are made under the categories of Planning or Construction, including rehabilitation or new construction. However, funding limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in awards being restricted to project planning.

The local municipalities that received grants are: