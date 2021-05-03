2 arrested after chase, manhunt near Big Springs

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people after a pursuit and manhunt overnight near Big Springs.

About 12:50 a.m. MT Monday, a trooper saw an eastbound Acura RL sedan speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol at mile marker 67. The trooper tried to stop the car, but it accelerated and fled eastbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the trooper saw the two occupants of the vehicle throw something out of the car, which was later recovered and found to be a handgun. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour.

Near mile marker 95, a Deuel County sheriff’s deputy deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle. The vehicle eventually exited I-80 at Big Springs, at mile marker 107, and stopped in a parking lot. The driver, a 39-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested without further incident, but the passenger ran away.

Troopers and deputies searched for more than an hour before the passenger, a 32-year-old St. Louis man, was located by a patrol K-9 and was arrested.

The driver was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence and multiple outstanding warrants. The passenger was arrested for tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer and failure to obey a lawful order. Both have been lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.