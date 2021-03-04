Co-owner of Hidden Hills Outfitters in Broken Bow receives probation, $30.000 fine

OMAHA — Nolan Hueftle, a co-owner of Hidden Hills Outfitters in Broken Bow, was sentenced in federal court Thursday to five years’ probation and fined $30,000 for violation of the Lacey Act.

The 60-year-old Broken Bow man was convicted on one count of illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce, according to a media release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office.

Under the probation terms, Hueftle cannot hunt, trap, guide, outfit or otherwise assist or be present in the field with anyone engaging in those activities. He also is prohibited from being involved in manufacturing, selling, distributing, or marketing “PrimeTine” or any other deer or wildlife supplement while on probation.

The sentence was part of the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters.

Thirty-six defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced so far. That group has been ordered to pay a total of $627,732 in fines and restitution, and serve 30 months of incarceration, 38 years of probation and 63 years of hunting and guiding restrictions.