Co-owner of Hidden Hills Outfitters in Broken Bow receives probation, $30.000 fine

OMAHA — Nolan Hueftle, a co-owner of Hidden Hills Outfitters in Broken Bow, was sentenced in federal court Thursday to five years’ probation and fined $30,000 for violation of the Lacey Act.
The 60-year-old Broken Bow man was convicted on one count of illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce, according to a media release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office.
Under the probation terms, Hueftle cannot hunt, trap, guide, outfit or otherwise assist or be present in the field with anyone engaging in those activities. He also is prohibited from being involved in manufacturing, selling, distributing, or marketing “PrimeTine” or any other deer or wildlife supplement while on probation.
The sentence was part of the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Thirty-six defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced so far. That group has been ordered to pay a total of $627,732 in fines and restitution, and serve 30 months of incarceration, 38 years of probation and 63 years of hunting and guiding restrictions.
In the plea agreement, Hueftle also admitted to his co-ownership and involvement with HHO, as well as his knowledge and involvement with various ongoing wildlife violations conducted or authorized between 2013 and 2018.
Hueftle also admitted that firearms were routinely and unlawfully used for the taking of white-tailed deer and mule deer during archery and muzzleloader seasons.
Hueftle stated that he and other HHO owners, guides, and associates provided hunting and guiding services to at least 118 clients from 21 states over that time period.
It resulted in the unlawful taking of at least 97 white-tailed deer, mule deer, pronghorn and wild turkey. Parts of that wildlife were subsequently transported into other states.
An investigation determined that in October 2015, Hueftle provided guiding and outfitting services to a Louisiana resident on property located in Blaine County.
During the course of the hunt, Hueftle, HHO owner Jacob Hueftle and the hunting client located a white-tailed deer wounded by the client the previous day.
Nolan Hueftle was present and saw Jacob Hueftle unlawfully shoot and kill the client’s deer with an AR-style rifle, a prohibited weapon during the Nebraska archery deer season.
Hueftle later assisted in recovering the deer from the kill site and transported the deer back to the HHO Lodge. Parts of the animal were later transported back to the hunting client’s out-of-state residence.