Drug Enforcement Agency investigators: Marijuana, meth top drugs seized in Nebraska

Marijuana and methamphetamine were the top drugs seized by Drug Enforcement Administration investigators in Nebraska over the past year.
Agents from the Omaha Division office seized 421 pounds of methamphetamine, including 38 pounds in one event, according to a DEA media release. That represented a 68% increase from the previous year. Marijuana seizures were more than six times higher than in 2019 with 4,644 pounds seized.
Those two totals represent an approximate street value of $13.3 million.
The Omaha Division is a five-state territory that also includes Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota as well as counties along the western borders of both Illinois and Wisconsin.
Cocaine was the third-most seized drug in Nebraska over the past year, although numbers dropped slightly from 2019.
Fentanyl numbers saw a jump in 2020 with about 5½ pounds seized by the DEA in Nebraska. That is the equivalent of 1.5 million lethal doses, according to the DEA. There were also an additional thousand fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills collected by agents.
“We’ve seen a jump in fentanyl and counterfeit pills across our five-state division,” Justin C. King, the special agent in charge of the Omaha Division, said in the release. “We want to make people aware of the fact that pills purchased off the street should be considered incredibly dangerous and potentially lethal. The makers of counterfeit pills are not careful or precise in their measurements.”
The Nebraska State Patrol reported seizing 10.7 pounds of fentanyl and 7,546 doses of opioids in 2020. Troopers also confiscated 165 pounds of meth, a decline from 2019, when the agency reported finding 230 pounds.
The patrol seized 4,989 pounds of marijuana in 2020. That is down from the 5,442 pounds seized in 2019 and 8,281 pounds in 2018.