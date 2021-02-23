Drug Enforcement Agency investigators: Marijuana, meth top drugs seized in Nebraska

Marijuana and methamphetamine were the top drugs seized by Drug Enforcement Administration investigators in Nebraska over the past year.

Agents from the Omaha Division office seized 421 pounds of methamphetamine, including 38 pounds in one event, according to a DEA media release. That represented a 68% increase from the previous year. Marijuana seizures were more than six times higher than in 2019 with 4,644 pounds seized.

Those two totals represent an approximate street value of $13.3 million.

The Omaha Division is a five-state territory that also includes Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota as well as counties along the western borders of both Illinois and Wisconsin.

Cocaine was the third-most seized drug in Nebraska over the past year, although numbers dropped slightly from 2019.

Fentanyl numbers saw a jump in 2020 with about 5½ pounds seized by the DEA in Nebraska. That is the equivalent of 1.5 million lethal doses, according to the DEA. There were also an additional thousand fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills collected by agents.