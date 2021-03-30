Former Lexington teacher pleads no contest to third degree assault

LEXINGTON — A former Lexington teacher has pleaded no contest to a charge of third-degree assault.

Preston Foster, 33, of Gothenburg, was initially charged with third-degree domestic assault and committing negligent child abuse with no injury.

As part of a plea deal, the child abuse charges were dropped and the domestic assault charge was amended to third-degree assault.

Foster appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman on Tuesday, March 30. Wightman advised Foster that third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor and carries a penalty of one year in prison, a $1,000 fine or both.

A no-contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

A sentencing date was set for May 11 at 11 a.m. Wightman also ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Foster’s bail was continued.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 the Gothenburg Police Department was contacted by a woman who stated she had been abused by Foster.

The woman said Preston is an alcoholic and becomes upset and angry toward her. She also said he had lost his job three week prior, according to the affidavit.