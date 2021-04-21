Garden County sheriff faces possible misdemeanor after alleged assault

Longtime Garden County Sheriff Michelle Quinn faces a possible misdemeanor charge after she was arrested in Keith County last week.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Garden County sheriff’s deputies asked state troopers to assist with response to an alleged assault near the intersection of state Highways 92 and 61. Troopers were asked to take over as primary investigators.

After investigation, Thomas said, troopers believe Quinn assaulted a female passenger while they were driving in Keith County. She was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor. Because the incident occurred in Keith County, charges, if any, will be filed in Keith County.

Quinn was transported to the jail in Ogallala, where she later posted bail and was released. County Judge Ed Steenburg set bail at 10% of $10,000.

A case had yet to be filed in either county or district court as of Tuesday. However, Steenburg ruled that there was probable cause to arrest Quinn and probable cause to believe she committed a misdemeanor. That ruling was dated at 8:50 p.m. April 13.

As part of the judge’s ruling, Quinn was directed to have no contact with the other woman.