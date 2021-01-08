Nevada man arrested in Elwood for possession of child pornography

LINCOLN — A 55-year-old Laughlin, Nevada man, who was arrested in Elwood, received a 10-year federal prison sentence on Friday for possession of child pornography.

Robert Charles Shelton will also be required to serve seven years of post-release supervision and also register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 assessment to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act fund.

Shelton was previously convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree sexual abuse in Clackamas County, Oregon in January 2000.

According to a media release from U.S. attorney Joseph Kelly’s office:

Deputies with the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office stopped Shelton for speeding in Elwood on Oct. 16, 2019.

During the subsequent search of his vehicle, deputies found multiple thumb drives. Aware of his previous prior child sex convictions, the deputies asked Shelton if they would find child pornography on the thumb drives and he answered, “probably.”

A search warrant was issued and the drives were reviewed by the Nebraska State Patrol. There were 107 images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct on the drives.