Curtis man files petition in effort to recall Frontier County Sheriff

Rupp wrote in his filed response to the petition that he believes Reitz is seeking revenge over a past felony arrest and jail sentence.

Reitz said he holds no personal grudge from his conviction seven years ago.

“I didn’t know (Rupp) when I was arrested and I didn’t know the gentleman when I was released,” Reitz said. “I have no grudge. They sentenced me and I did my time.

“If people want to look at my past, that’s great and I guess that’s what they are going to do. It’s a small town.”

Reitz said he plans to pick up 25 petitions from the clerk’s office Friday and begin to gather signatures.

County Clerk Darla Walther said Rietz has 30 days from then to collect at least 312 signatures from eligible voters, which amounts to 35% of votes cast in the sheriff’s race during the 2018 general election.

If the group reaches that required amount and submits the list, the clerk’s office then has 15 days to verify the signatures. If the list is valid, Walther would then inform the county commissioners, which would have 21 days to set a recall election that would be at least 50 days later.