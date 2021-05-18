Curtis man files petition in effort to recall Frontier County Sheriff

A Curtis man is behind an effort to recall longtime Frontier County Sheriff Dan Rupp alleging mismanagement of the office.
In a petition form filed April 15 at the County Clerk’s Office, Alan D. Reitz listed a series of accusations against Rupp:
Oppression under color of office, assault on an EMT, inoperable weapons, unreliable communications, expired body armor, failure to enforce Nebraska jail standards, allowing an employee under investigation to work, using the office/position to inflict pain/suffering, misusing county equipment for personal use, mishandling evidence for personal use or gain.
“I’ve watched the turnover of six to eight deputies in the county,” Reitz said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “I’ve watched the complete turnover of the office people, the dispatchers.
“I’ve talked to deputies who have had to work 12 to 14 days straight, and my concern is, what if we lose another one? I believe there is one common denominator, and I’m sorry to say it, but that’s the sheriff.”
Rupp, who has been sheriff since 1995 and has been in law enforcement since 1984, rejected Reitz’s claims in an emailed statement Tuesday.
“It is disappointing that a resident of Frontier County would choose to use a recall effort as a personal attack on me instead of discussing his issues with me,” Rupp wrote. “All his allegations in his petition are false. I will not respond to unsubstantiated rumors or social media drivel manufactured by him, his relatives and a few keyboard warriors.”
Rupp wrote in his filed response to the petition that he believes Reitz is seeking revenge over a past felony arrest and jail sentence.
Reitz said he holds no personal grudge from his conviction seven years ago.
“I didn’t know (Rupp) when I was arrested and I didn’t know the gentleman when I was released,” Reitz said. “I have no grudge. They sentenced me and I did my time.
“If people want to look at my past, that’s great and I guess that’s what they are going to do. It’s a small town.”
Reitz said he plans to pick up 25 petitions from the clerk’s office Friday and begin to gather signatures.
County Clerk Darla Walther said Rietz has 30 days from then to collect at least 312 signatures from eligible voters, which amounts to 35% of votes cast in the sheriff’s race during the 2018 general election.
If the group reaches that required amount and submits the list, the clerk’s office then has 15 days to verify the signatures. If the list is valid, Walther would then inform the county commissioners, which would have 21 days to set a recall election that would be at least 50 days later.
If there is a recall election, Rupp would have the option to resign up to 24 days before the date. If voters approve the recall, the county commissioners would appoint an individual to serve out the remainder of Rupp’s term.
Reitz said he has about 14 volunteers to help him and added he has little doubt that they will collect enough signatures.
“We just plan on getting out to the people,” said Reitz, who also started a Facebook group page last year on the issue that had 165 members as of Tuesday afternoon. “I might set up on a street corner so if (a person) is out and about, I will talk about (the issue).
“I don’t have a problem going door-to-door, too. I am fully about getting this corrected. I don’t want to stand up and complain any more. I just want to get it done.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.