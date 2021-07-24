Dawson County prepares for Aug. 6 Relay for Life event

The 27th annual Relay for Life of Dawson County on Aug. 6 promises to raise awareness and offer hope to all those who have been diagnosed with cancer, the second leading cause of death in the United States.

“We have chosen ‘2021 — Our Year of Hope’ for a reason,” event leader Mary Harbur, of Gothenburg, said in a press release. “Hope can be a guiding force in our lives. With hope, we can see opportunities and can choose a path to lead to something positive. Hope is our superpower.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Dollars generated by the relay are donated to the American Cancer Society for research, education, advocacy and patient services.

The current fundraising total on the organization’s web page is at $12,663 with more expected to be added closer to the event.

Leading up to the event will be an online silent auction with many donated items available. The user-friendly link to the Silent Auction is www.RelayForLife.org/DawsonCoNE and will start at 8 p.m. Monday and go through Aug. 5 at 11:45 p.m. Go to the upper left corner to log in or create an account to bid on items. Items may be paid for and picked up during the relay Aug. 6.