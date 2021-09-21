Denver TV station receives Regional Emmy for documentary about North Platte WWII Canteen

He appears several times telling the history of the Canteen, which involved some 55,000 Great Plains volunteers in supplying whistle-stop hospitality to Union Pacific Railroad troop trains between Christmas Day 1941 and April 1, 1946.

“People need to know this is what you can do when you come together for something good,” Griffin says in “Heroes from the Heartland.”

The film calls attention to the half-dozen communities in northeast Colorado — Amherst, Haxtun, Holyoke, Julesburg, Ovid and Sedgwick — that appear with western and central Nebraska towns on the 125-community “Canteen Honor Roll.”

Also featured are Milo Shavlik of North Platte, one of the Canteen’s 6 million service customers, and two of the three sisters who served alongside mother and stalwart Canteen volunteer Rose Loncar.

“I can remember getting off and wondering why we stopped and everything,” said Shavlik, a U.S. Navy veteran. “The ladies had ice cream and they had coffee and they had sandwiches and stuff.”

The film includes a brief clip from an interview with Dorothy (Loncar) VanBuskirk, who died April 17 at age 95 in Hastings. She and the late Patsy (Loncar) Burns of Omaha were early volunteers with Rose Loncar, who died in 1989.