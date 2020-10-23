Department of Economic Development announces funding for regional economic development districts

The West Central Nebraska Development District will receive nearly $80,000 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The department this week announced $700,000 in general funding to support Nebraska’s eight economic development districts.

“This announcement comes at an apt time to help our EDDs continue providing outstanding service to the citizens and communities of our state,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “These agencies are essential and valued partners in our shared vision to grow Nebraska.”

Nebraska’s EDDs — collectively known as the Nebraska Regional Officials Council — play a role in nearly every aspect of local and regional economic development across the state. For example, they partner with local agencies to provide support and expertise for project planning and execution; assist in the preparation and administration of grants; spearhead planning studies; and assist with area business expansion and recruitment.

“If there’s an impactful economic development project happening in Nebraska, there is usually a good chance that an EDD is working either behind the scenes or front-and-center to help make it happen,” said Jenny B. Mason, DED community development administrator.