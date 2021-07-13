DHHS: SNAP recipients who lost power should apply for replacements

The Department of Health and Human Services encourages SNAP recipients who used their SNAP benefits to buy food that then spoiled due to lost power over the weekend to apply for SNAP replacement benefits, according to a press release.

Prior to issuing a replacement, the recipient must provide DHHS a signed statement attesting to the household’s loss from the household. The statement must be received within 10 days of the date of the report. If the 10th day falls on a weekend or a holiday, and the statement is received the day after the weekend or holiday, then the request will still be considered received timely.