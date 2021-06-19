Edward Dunn elected as West Central Nebraska Development District chairman

The West Central Nebraska Development District recently named Edward Dunn of the City of Grant as chairman at the organization’s annual meeting in Gothenburg.

Board members were also elected, including Mike Aldridge of the Benkelman CRA, Nikki Schwanz of the City of Cozad, Bill J. Henry of Lincoln County, and Kendrick Marshall of Mid-Plains Community College. They join board members Robert A. Sestak of Adams Bank and Trust, Edward Dunn of the City of Grant, Michael Tuttle of JBWC CPAs, and Jason Hick of the Village of Palisade.

Schwanz was elected vice-chair and Sestak was elected secretary/treasurer.

The governing board meets monthly and is responsible for oversight of WCNDD policy and funds. As required by the Economic Development Administration, membership is comprised of representatives of municipal units of government as well as private entities. The next regular meeting of the WCNDD Governing Board is scheduled for July 21, 2021.