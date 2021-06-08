ER visits across Nebraska for tick bites have doubled compared to 2020

Telegraph staff reports

Warmer weather brings more outdoor activities and the increased risk of encountering ticks. Tick season generally runs between April and September in Nebraska but tends to peak in May and June, according to the West Central District Health Department.

According to Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the most common tick species found in Nebraska are the American dog tick (wood tick), lone star tick, and the Deer tick. Based on syndromic surveillance, Nebraska has seen two times the number of emergency room visits for tick bites compared to this time in previous years.

To prevent tick bites, WCDHD is recommending everyone follow the below CDC guidance on tick bite prevention:

» Use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undercanone. Treat clothing and gear, such as boots, pants, socks, and tents with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

» Check for ticks on people and pets daily.

» When in environments where ticks may be present: Wear long sleeveD shirts, Wear long pants tucked into socks and Always wear insect repellant.

» Treat your pets for ticks.