Firefighters beat back blaze that caused Benkelman evacuation

Though no one was hurt and no homes or businesses burned, the fire took a storage shed and plenty of fenceposts on its way to town, Zimbelman said.

There were no students at Dundy County-Stratton Junior-Senior High School, where Superintendent Rick Haney had called off classes for the day about 3 a.m.

He and his staff later opened the cafeteria and its refrigerators to the firefighters, serving dozens of them breakfast after their long night.

That’s what his community does best, Haney said. “Anytime you have what we would classify as something of a need, or a good, old-fashioned barn-raising, it’s an opportunity for people to pull together.”

Nelms said he was grateful for all the mutual aid Benkelman’s firefighters received in stopping the fire from reaching the hospital and the residences beyond.

It “wouldn’t have got done without fire departments’ help from around the area,” he said. The blaze got “too big, too fast.”

About the time authorities were warning Benkelman residents to evacuate, firefighters from Lincoln, Custer and Dawson counties were being called to the wildfire northeast of Brady and about 10 miles south of Arnold.