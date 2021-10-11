Former Telegraph executive editor among Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame inductees

GRAND ISLAND — Former Telegraph Executive Editor Jill Claflin was one of four Nebraska journalists inducted Saturday into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame.

Recently retired Kearney Hub agricultural and natural resources writer Lori Potter also officially joined the hall during the Nebraska Press Women’s 2021 fall convention in Grand Island.

Claflin, now of Cozad, grew up in Ohio and worked on the copy desks of the Cincinnati Post and St. Louis Post-Dispatch before becoming co-owner of the Callaway Courier in 1978.

Her association with The Telegraph began around that time when the late Keith Blackledge, the paper’s editor from 1967 to 1992, hired her as a weekend copy editor.

After returning to Cincinnati and rising to assistant managing editor of the Post, Claflin joined The Telegraph full-time as Blackledge’s managing editor in 1985.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was general manager of the Lexington Clipper-Herald from 1990 to 1993, then returned to North Platte as executive editor from 1993 to 1996.

Claflin capped her full-time writing career at Habitat for Humanity International in Americus, Georgia, serving 18 years there before her 2014 retirement as senior director of communications.