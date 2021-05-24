Fort McPherson National Cemetery will have Memorial Day ceremony

Fort McPherson National Cemetery will again have a Memorial Day ceremony this year.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Department of Veterans Affairs last week lifted pandemic-related event restrictions at national veterans cemeteries.

That allowed the Fort McPherson Memorial Association to schedule a stripped-down ceremony, said Brian Gallagher, director of the association.

Monday’s 10 a.m. ceremony will include an honor guard and wreath layings by the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the memorial association. A flyover also is planned, weather permitting, Gallagher said.