Full Nebraska Legislature to consider price tags on canal, Lake McConaughy bills

The full Legislature will look at — and quite likely work over — proposals to build a new marina at Lake McConaughy and revive the 1894 Perkins County Canal from Colorado.

The Natural Resources Committee Friday advanced bills to do both, though questions remained about price tags for the canal and a proposed new metro-area lake unrelated to the Lake Mac work.

State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango and newly appointed North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson joined in committee votes of 5-0 for Legislative Bill 1023, which includes the McConaughy project, and 6-0 for LB 1015, which would authorize the canal.

Jacobson, sworn in Wednesday to succeed resigned Sen. Mike Groene, took over the latter’s assignments on the Natural Resources, Agriculture and General Affairs committees.

Speaker Mike Hilgers introduced LB 1015 on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts and LB 1023 as chairman of a special Unicameral committee created in 2021 to examine three regions where water resources could be better developed.

One of those was McConaughy, where committee members have called for a new 100-slip marina at a yet-undetermined site, a formal entrance to the Lake Mac area and road improvements near both shores.

Only the marina is specifically mentioned in LB 1023 and a proposed Natural Resources Committee rewrite that wouldn’t disturb the marina proposal.

Most scrutiny of LB 1023’s $200 million in projects has focused on the special committee’s call for a lake of at least 3,600 acres near the lower Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln.

That’s also the case with the Natural Resources Committee amendment, which doubles down on an inside Unicameral joke by dubbing its opening sections the “JEDI Act.”

(Lawmakers in 2021 crafted the special water panel’s eight-word name to yield a “STAR WARS” acronym, “blaming” it on Hilgers’ love for the movie series. The Natural Resources amendment follows suit with its language on the metro-area lake but uses just four words.)

Ricketts’ 2022 budget called for applying $150 million in general-fund money to the LB 1023 projects and $50 million from Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 aid.

The Appropriations Committee will support the $200 million total but call for tapping state cash reserves instead of American Rescue Plan funds for the last $50 million, Chairman John Stinner of Gering told the Omaha World-Herald.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission facilities at Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake also would be upgraded in LB 1023.

Stinner’s committee and Ricketts are farther apart on how much money to set aside for the Perkins canal — also called the South Divide Canal — envisioned in Nebraska’s 1923 South Platte River Compact with Colorado.

LB 1015 would trigger the compact by giving the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources the authority to design, build and operate the canal, DNR Assistant Director Jesse Bradley told The Telegraph Monday.

But the Appropriations Committee’s separate spending plan would allocate $22.5 million for design work, Stinner told the World-Herald.

Ricketts has asked to set aside $500 million to design and build it, including $100 million from ARP funds.

Early Perkins County residents dug about 16 miles of a canal in fall 1894 in Colorado’s Sedgwick County before financing collapsed.

A Keith County-driven 1921 revival plan prompted the two-state compact. It says Nebraska can finish the canal for irrigation purposes and tap the South Platte at an average rate of 500 cubic feet a second between Oct. 15 and April 1.

Ricketts and Nebraska water leaders have interpreted recent South Platte studies and statements in Colorado as evidence that state wants to all but shut off South Platte flows into Nebraska for use by their own residents. Colorado leaders dispute their contention.

“I think it’s important we do something to let Colorado know we’re coming” to claim Nebraska’s South Platte share under the compact, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard told the World-Herald.

But Erdman, an Appropriations Committee member, added he wasn’t “overly enthused” about setting aside $500 million.

His District 47 includes Deuel and Keith counties, considered all but certain to share the bulk of the canal’s Nebraska portion.

