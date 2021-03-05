Game and Parks urges public to check aquariums for invasive zebra mussels

LINCOLN — After a recent discovery of invasive zebra mussels within Marimo or “moss” balls used in aquarium tanks, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of this highly destructive species.

A container of Marimo balls sold as “Betta Buddy” was first found to be contaminated with an adult zebra mussel at a Petco store in Washington state on March 3. Game and Parks subsequently inspected two Petco locations in Lincoln and found zebra mussels present in several Marimo ball containers.

Since then, contaminated Marimo balls have been found in pet/aquarium stores in several states. All Petco and PetSmart locations in Nebraska were cooperative when asked by Game and Parks to remove the product from their shelves.

A zebra mussel is a highly invasive aquatic species that looks like a D-shaped clam, with alternating light and dark bands. Most zebra mussels are less than an inch long. They form dense colonies and filter large quantities of plankton from water, decreasing the food supply for native species. Adult zebra mussels can live up to two weeks outside of water. Additionally, young zebra mussels — or veligers — are invisible to the naked eye and can be spread through even the smallest drops of water.