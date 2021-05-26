Gov. Ricketts signs bills expected to help develop Lincoln County's industrial 'rail park'

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said the chamber will aim to be ready to submit its rail-park application when LB 40 takes effect in late August.

“We felt all along we had the governor’s support, but it’s still good to know it’s a done deal,” Person said Wednesday.

“We appreciate all the great support we had to get the bill passed and really appreciate Sen. Groene’s good work.”

Groene’s LB 40 had 11 Unicameral co-sponsors, including Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Tom Brewer of Gordon.

Another co-sponsor, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, is the principal sponsor of LB 156. Groene is one of three co-sponsors of Wayne’s inland port district bill.

Lincoln County commissioners Monday formed a committee to explore how LB 156 might best be used to move the chamber rail-park project forward.

The park-permit bill (LB 336), sponsored by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, received Ricketts’ signature Tuesday after winning 49-0 final approval last week.