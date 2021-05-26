Gov. Ricketts signs bills expected to help develop Lincoln County's industrial 'rail park'

Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed two bills expected to help develop Lincoln County’s proposed industrial “rail park” just east of Hershey.
Legislative Bills 40 and 156 were among several bills involving regional lawmakers gaining the governor’s signature prior to the 2021 Legislature’s planned adjournment Thursday.
Others bills signed during the last week included measures raising maximum nonresident state park permit fees and reforming Nebraska’s cattle-brand laws.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was principal sponsor of LB 40, which allows state matching funds for communities wanting to build rail parks, and a co-sponsor of LB 156, which permits up to five “inland port districts” in Nebraska.
Both won final approval last week without a dissenting vote, with LB 40 — Groene’s 2021 priority bill — gaining “yes” votes from all 49 senators.
Ricketts signed both bills Monday, along with a measure (LB 40A) appropriating state funds for the initial $10 million over two years to encourage rail-park projects.
Approved applications will match the first $2.5 million of a project’s locally secured funds at $2 for every local dollar.
Additional locally secured funds would be matched at $5 for every local dollar, with an overall maximum of $30 million for a single project. LB 40 caps the overall state program at $50 million.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said the chamber will aim to be ready to submit its rail-park application when LB 40 takes effect in late August.
“We felt all along we had the governor’s support, but it’s still good to know it’s a done deal,” Person said Wednesday.
“We appreciate all the great support we had to get the bill passed and really appreciate Sen. Groene’s good work.”
Groene’s LB 40 had 11 Unicameral co-sponsors, including Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Tom Brewer of Gordon.
Another co-sponsor, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, is the principal sponsor of LB 156. Groene is one of three co-sponsors of Wayne’s inland port district bill.
Lincoln County commissioners Monday formed a committee to explore how LB 156 might best be used to move the chamber rail-park project forward.
The park-permit bill (LB 336), sponsored by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, received Ricketts’ signature Tuesday after winning 49-0 final approval last week.
It began as an effort to generate more Game and Parks Commission funds for Lake McConaughy by setting up a second type of nonresident permit. It would have been good statewide except at Lake Mac and neighboring Lake Ogallala.
After Game and Parks officials pointed out problems with that idea, Hughes amended LB 336 to cap the cost of nonresident permits statewide at twice the cost of resident permits.
Commission leaders have pledged to devote some of the bill’s expected additional income to improving facilities at the twin Kingsley Dam lakes, Hughes said.
Also signed Tuesday was LB 572, the brand-reform bill introduced by Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran after meetings by a cattle industry “working group” last fall. Two of its sessions were in North Platte.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.