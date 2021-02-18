Bill that would enable state aid for building industrial parks sees support in hearing

As U.P. “continues to downsize” its Bailey Yard workforce, “the local voices have become all the louder that we must do more to diversify our economy,” Person added.

Person and Groene got no argument from committee members, two of whom called for sweetening its maximum $10 million pot to help Lincoln County and other communities make the most of their rail access.

Former Speaker Mike Flood of Norfolk suggested doubling the bill’s proposed application period from two to four years and putting $5 million a year into the pot for a total of $20 million.

“If they’re going to do it (in North Platte) and they hit a home run, we want to ride the train on the home run,” said Flood, who recently returned to the Legislature after an eight-year absence. “Then the state could grow with North Platte.”

Omaha Sen. Rich Pahls agreed. “If this is going to advance, it’s got to be for more than you’re asking for,” said the former Omaha city councilman, like Flood a recent Unicameral returnee.

“The reason I’m saying that is I’m from Omaha, and we have been treated quite well. And I do believe think it’s time for rural sections of the state of Nebraska to get some of the benefits.”