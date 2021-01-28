Game and Parks deputy director: Increasing permit prices for out-of-state Lake McConaughy visitors could affect federal aid

A legislative committee Thursday heard about glitches rather than true objections as state Sen. Dan Hughes presented his plan to draw more Lake McConaughy financial support from its thousands of out-of-state visitors.
In presenting Legislative Bill 336, Hughes urged fellow Natural Resources Committee members to support creating two types of nonresident state park permits, only one of which would admit buyers to McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala.
Even with COVID-19’s impact, the lakes on either side of Kingsley Dam drew an estimated 1.5 million visitors in 2020, Hughes said in opening his bill’s public hearing.
“It only makes sense to have the people who visit from out of state help bear the cost of the improvements,” added the District 44 senator, who lives in nearby Perkins County.
Two Ogallala community leaders seconded Hughes, noting the mixed blessing brought with every summer holiday weekend invasion from nearby Colorado.
Not only did McConaughy’s 2020 visitations remain high amid the pandemic, but “they’re staying longer than they normally would,” said Ogallala Mayor Deb Schilz, who also chairs the Keith County Visitors Committee.
She and her husband, former District 47 Sen. Ken Schilz, said a renewed partnership between Game and Parks and Keith County leaders is improving conditions since the commission set aside a plan to greatly limit Lake Mac camping access in early 2020.
But “we’re a county of 8,500 people, and we’re trying to manage a lake that is the equivalent of a 50,000-person city in the summer,” said Ken Schilz, who testified on behalf of Keith County Area Development of Ogallala.
As written, LB 336 would turn the current statewide nonresident vehicle permit into the only one available for non-Nebraskans wanting to visit the twin lakes.
A new “limited” nonresident permit would be good at every Game and Parks site except Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala. Resident permits would continue to admit bearers to all Game and Parks sites statewide.
Hughes’ bill would dedicate at least 95% of the cost difference between the two types of nonresident permits to managing and improving the twin Kingsley lakes.
LB 336’s only official opposition came from Timothy McCoy, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s deputy director, who said the bill didn’t account for federal legal strings.
McConaughy “is unique for us in terms of the percentage of the visitors we have who are nonresidents,” he told committee members. “We’ve run into issues with large crowds that exceed capabilities” of both Game and Parks and local police and first responders.
But McCoy said the federal Land and Water Conservation Act, regularly tapped by Game and Parks to develop facilities at Lake Mac and across the state, caps fees for nonresident permits at twice the rate for residents.
He said ignoring that cap would cut off further federal aid from that source, which also provides matching funds for Nebraska towns to develop local recreation areas.
Annual statewide permits for Nebraska residents currently cost $30, but LB 336 would raise the corresponding nonresident permit to $80 and cap the new non-Lake Mac nonresident permit at $65. Game and Parks also collects a $1 issuing fee.
Daily permits would remain at $6 for residents but be set at $15 for nonresidents wanting McConaughy access and $12 for other nonresidents. Duplicate annual permits still would cost half of the originals.
But the federal cap would hardly eliminate the permit proceeds LB 336 could earmark for the twin Kingsley Dam lakes, McCoy said.
The bill’s fiscal note estimates an $80 statewide nonresident permit would generate $572,811 a year in dedicated funds, based on a three-year average of sales of nonresident daily and annual permits within a 40-mile radius of Lake Mac.
Unless one raises permit fees for Nebraska residents, the full statewide nonresidential permit couldn’t cost more than $60, McCoy said. That would generate $311,484 a year for the twin lakes under the same conditions.
“Here’s what we know: We’ll need more resources to move forward with the long-term management plan for Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala,” McCoy said.
Hughes said he’s willing to work with Game and Parks to adjust his bill to meet his goal of making out-of-state Lake Mac visitors shoulder more of the burden of maintaining Nebraska’s top outdoor tourist attraction.
“The past six years, there’s been a tremendous amount of money spent at Lake McConaughy,” he said. “But it’s still 30 years behind in being developed.”
