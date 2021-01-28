Game and Parks deputy director: Increasing permit prices for out-of-state Lake McConaughy visitors could affect federal aid

But “we’re a county of 8,500 people, and we’re trying to manage a lake that is the equivalent of a 50,000-person city in the summer,” said Ken Schilz, who testified on behalf of Keith County Area Development of Ogallala.

As written, LB 336 would turn the current statewide nonresident vehicle permit into the only one available for non-Nebraskans wanting to visit the twin lakes.

A new “limited” nonresident permit would be good at every Game and Parks site except Lakes McConaughy and Ogallala. Resident permits would continue to admit bearers to all Game and Parks sites statewide.

Hughes’ bill would dedicate at least 95% of the cost difference between the two types of nonresident permits to managing and improving the twin Kingsley lakes.

LB 336’s only official opposition came from Timothy McCoy, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s deputy director, who said the bill didn’t account for federal legal strings.

McConaughy “is unique for us in terms of the percentage of the visitors we have who are nonresidents,” he told committee members. “We’ve run into issues with large crowds that exceed capabilities” of both Game and Parks and local police and first responders.